European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$28.62 million during the quarter.

ERE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

