EXMO Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $98,731.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $98,731.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EXMO Coin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.