Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.93.

Shares of EXPE opened at $184.40 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.35 and a 200-day moving average of $163.96.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $1,471,951.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,569 shares of company stock valued at $29,968,561. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

