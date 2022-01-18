Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at KeyCorp

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.89.

Shares of FIS opened at $118.04 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,430 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,027 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,996,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

