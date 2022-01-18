Financial Survey: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) & Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Bancolombia pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Bancolombia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Bancolombia 11.38% 7.10% 0.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Bancolombia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.43 $6.47 billion N/A N/A Bancolombia $6.29 billion 1.27 $82.80 million $2.61 12.74

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Bancolombia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Bancolombia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bancolombia 0 2 0 0 2.00

Commonwealth Bank of Australia presently has a consensus price target of $98.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.10%. Bancolombia has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Bancolombia.

Volatility & Risk

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancolombia has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Bancolombia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Commonwealth Bank of Australia beats Bancolombia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business and Private Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high net worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm’s major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The Wealth Management segment includes the global asset management, platform administration, and financial advice and life and general insurance businesses of the Australian operations. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management, and

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others. The firm offers automobile, personal, and education loans, credit and debit cards, securities brokerage services, fund transfers, lease and foreign trade financing, insurance, and pension funds. The company was founded on January 24, 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

