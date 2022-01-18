First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 807 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 650.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $236.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

