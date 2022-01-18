First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 850 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 201.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $173.31 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.25 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.01.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.29.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

