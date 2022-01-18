First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.71.

NYSE MOH opened at $286.10 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $328.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.58 and a 200-day moving average of $282.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

