First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $147.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

