First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $53,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS stock opened at $326.16 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.00.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

