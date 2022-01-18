First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 252 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 62.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after purchasing an additional 320,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,056,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,325,000 after acquiring an additional 224,203 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 30.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after acquiring an additional 142,234 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 16.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 853,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after acquiring an additional 119,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,398,000 after acquiring an additional 109,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein acquired 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

