First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.29

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 16372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 204.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 64.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

