First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Wave BioPharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. First Wave BioPharma Inc., formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWBI opened at $1.41 on Friday. First Wave BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.65.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.48). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Wave BioPharma will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.