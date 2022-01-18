Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.