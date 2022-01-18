Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $117.20

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.20, but opened at $111.20. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $110.86, with a volume of 291 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $586.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.