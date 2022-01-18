Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,061.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $628.23 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $545.00 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $732.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $743.19.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.