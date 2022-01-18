Forsta AP Fonden Buys 4,200 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 120.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 518,266 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after acquiring an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 360.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 402,315 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,196,000 after acquiring an additional 315,028 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average of $99.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.