Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 1,700 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 20.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 62,753 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

