Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

