Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

