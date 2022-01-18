Forsta AP Fonden Sells 95,100 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 661,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,233,000 after purchasing an additional 86,765 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 47,510 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of SEE opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.26. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

