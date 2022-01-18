Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fortis by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Scotiabank lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.30. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

