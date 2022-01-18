Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FSM. downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Shares of FSM opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

