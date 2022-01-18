Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 997.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

NYSE FBHS opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

