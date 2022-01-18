Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Short Interest Up 36.2% in December

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.93. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.15%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

