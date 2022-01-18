Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

FRLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

FRLN stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

