Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 million, a P/E ratio of -155.14 and a beta of 0.45. Frequency Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

Separately, TheStreet raised Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

