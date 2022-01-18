Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 million, a P/E ratio of -155.14 and a beta of 0.45. Frequency Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $13.06.
About Frequency Electronics
Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.