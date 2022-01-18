Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Price Target Lowered to 2,000.00 at Berenberg Bank

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from 2,500.00 to 2,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from 2,408.00 to 1,855.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Frontier Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of FRRDF stock remained flat at $$32.50 on Tuesday. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.