Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €41.00 ($46.59) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €47.52 ($54.00).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FPE traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €30.00 ($34.09). 20,775 shares of the company traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a one year high of €44.80 ($50.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €31.33 and its 200 day moving average is €32.31.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.