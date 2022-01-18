Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,483 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,319,000 after buying an additional 697,009 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Newmark Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after buying an additional 274,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after buying an additional 481,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after buying an additional 100,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NMRK. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

