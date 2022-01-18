Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $16.13 Million Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 667,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,883 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $16,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:EVRI opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.
In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.
Everi Profile
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
