Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $16.13 Million Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 667,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,883 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $16,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

