Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300,735 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $17,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCF. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

NYSE FCF opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.