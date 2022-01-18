Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,094 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 518,576 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 29,094 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $14,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDD. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in 3D Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in 3D Systems by 143.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 172.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in 3D Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.14. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The business had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,726 shares of company stock worth $561,472. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

