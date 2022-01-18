Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,613 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,613 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TriState Capital by 78.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.