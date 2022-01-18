Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,759 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after buying an additional 253,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 505.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after buying an additional 630,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after buying an additional 110,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

