Furucombo (COMBO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $373,605.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $373,605.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00059459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00070067 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.59 or 0.07546507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,720.40 or 0.99836563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00066935 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,900,912 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars.

