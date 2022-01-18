Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Position Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,550,000 after acquiring an additional 942,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,093,000 after acquiring an additional 102,708 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 124,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 56,513 shares during the period. 22.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUTU. BOCOM International lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Shares of FUTU opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $80.21. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

