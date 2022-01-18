FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $19.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $17.21 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 17.83%.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
