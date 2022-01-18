FY2021 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Decreased by Truist Securities (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

SWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,141 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 77,005 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,657,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 982,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

