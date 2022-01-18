FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$67.55 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

WDO stock opened at C$10.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$13.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.72.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,758.60.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

