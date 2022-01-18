FY2025 Earnings Forecast for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Issued By KeyCorp

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Southern in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SO. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

NYSE:SO opened at $68.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.42. The company has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. Southern has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 84.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 120,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.