Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Gartner by 189.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 28.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

Gartner stock opened at $286.01 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.74. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

