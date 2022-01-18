Gavin Rochussen Acquires 20,000 Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Gavin Rochussen acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.55) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($191,021.97).

Shares of LON:POLR opened at GBX 704 ($9.61) on Tuesday. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 559.50 ($7.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 951 ($12.98). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 779.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 826.19. The firm has a market cap of £705.75 million and a PE ratio of 10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POLR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($14.19) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($14.19) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

