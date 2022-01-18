GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 21.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of GDS by 26.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in GDS by 13.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in GDS by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 0.95. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

