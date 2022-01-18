GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and traded as high as $40.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €35.00 ($39.77) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.59.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.