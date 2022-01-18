Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday. Cheuvreux downgraded Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Geberit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $650.00.

Get Geberit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. Geberit has a 52-week low of $59.18 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.