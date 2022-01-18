Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 702 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 28.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,593,000 after purchasing an additional 143,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chemours by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Chemours by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Chemours’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

