Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,816 CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CURI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $287.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.48.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI).

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.