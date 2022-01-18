Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 27.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.73. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 745.91% and a net margin of 93.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.877 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $10.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.60%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 133.93%.

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

