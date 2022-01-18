Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 45.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Roku by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,541 shares of company stock worth $104,689,123. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.74.

ROKU opened at $167.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

